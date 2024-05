Share:













Western countries are preparing "coordinated diplomatic actions" to convince Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to start peace talks with russia, a well-informed source told French radio station Europe 1.

According to him, Ukraine's allies believe that it is increasingly difficult for Kyiv to hold the front line, as there is a "40% shortage of personnel" in all brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Fears of a major breakthrough by russia intensified against the background of the advance of russian troops in the Kharkiv Region.

As Europe 1 points out, Ukraine will have to negotiate an end to the war, "risking the worst-case scenario, in which the russians will open another front." At the same time, it is not clear whether the Ukrainian President is ready to "change the costume of a war hero to the costume of a world actor."

Zelenskyy himself stated that foreign allies are not forcing Ukraine to sit down at the negotiating table with russia.

"Partners do not push us. Although it seems to me that it is in the atmosphere of the world. And here we just need to be very stable and strong," he noted.

The Ukrainian leader offered to discuss Kyiv's "peace formula" at a summit in Switzerland in June this year.