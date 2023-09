NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg paid an unannounced visit to Kyiv on September 28.

This is reported by RBC-Ukraine.

Stoltenberg, as part of his visit to Ukraine, has already met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the briefing, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the NATO Secretary General for the meaningful conversation. In particular, he noted that Ukraine and NATO are doing everything to ensure that our country becomes a member of the North Atlantic Alliance as soon as possible.

"Ukraine already defends the common space of freedom that unites all NATO members, and Ukraine's victory in this unprovoked and criminal war unleashed by russia is guaranteed to ensure long-term security and peace, and not only for our state, but for the entire continent,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that he discussed with Jens Stoltenberg all key defense issues that require attention, the situation on the battlefield and the needs of the Ukrainian military.

It will be recalled that the new British Defense Minister Grant Shapps is also in Kyiv on an official visit.