The next five years will be "one of the most dangerous ... that our country has ever known," said British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Due to russia's attack on Ukraine, it is necessary to strengthen the defense and economy, develop technologies, because, according to his "deep conviction", "in the next five years the changes will be more extensive than in the past 30".

Parliamentary elections are soon to be held in Great Britain, and Sunak's speech seemed like a soft start to the election campaign, writes Sky News. The Prime Minister, however, did not announce the date of the next elections, saying only that they will take place in the second half of the year. British politicians would not want them to coincide with the US presidential election on November 5.

As a result of the war in Ukraine, "we are closer to a dangerous nuclear escalation than at any time since the Caribbean crisis" in 1962, Sunak warned. Great Britain has become one of the main suppliers of weapons for Ukraine. In turn, the Kremlin and russian propaganda have repeatedly threatened Western countries and Great Britain in particular with the use of nuclear weapons.

Even at the very beginning of the war, one of the main propagandists, TV presenter and director general of the Russia Today agency Dmitry Kiselyov, demonstrated in his program an imitation of how Great Britain would allegedly be destroyed by the "most powerful in the world" nuclear missile Sarmat.

"This is just one launch, Boris," said Kiselyov, addressing the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson. - "And there is no England."

Currently, Great Britain is actively urging other European countries to increase defense spending and prepare for confrontation with russia. In April, Sunak, in a conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, announced plans to transfer the British defense industry to military rails and increase defense spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2030.

By the end of the decade, the government intends to allocate an additional USD 93 billion to the production of ammunition and drones: one of the main lessons of the war in Ukraine, according to London, is the need to have more substantial stocks of ammunition and the ability to quickly replenish them.

"I am convinced that the next few years will be among the most dangerous, but also the most transformative, that our country has ever known," Sunak said. - "(Great Britain, - ed.) must be prepared strategically, economically, have well-thought-out plans at its disposal and demonstrate greater national stability."