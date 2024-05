Share:













NATO allies are closing in on sending troops to Ukraine to train Ukrainian forces, although the U.S. is still opposed to such an idea.

The New York Times reported this on Thursday, May 16.

The publication repots that Ukraine lacks military instructors, and the situation on the battlefield has deteriorated due to the advance of the russians. Therefore, Ukrainian officials appealed to their American and NATO counterparts to help train 150,000 soldiers closer to the front line for faster deployment.

The United States responded "no," but U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Charles Brown said the deployment of NATO instructors looked inevitable.

"This move would be another blurring of a previous red line and could draw the United States and Europe more directly into the war,” writes the publication.

At the same time, the White House refuses to send even instructors to Ukraine and urges its NATO allies to take an example from them.

American instructors train Ukrainian troops in Poland, Germany and the United States, but the Defense Forces spend more time on this. United States officials recognize that the current training is insufficient and too slow, especially against the background of the expected offensive of the russian federation this summer.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Pentagon said that their position on Ukraine's use of weapons provided by the United States remains unchanged. It can use weapons from the United States only within its territory.