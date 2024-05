West wants Ukraine to win so that russia does not lose - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian Western partners fear the loss of the aggressor country of russia in the war.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this at a meeting with journalists, RBC-Ukraine reports.

"I believe that the partners are afraid of the loss of the russian federation in this war. They would like Ukraine to win so that russia does not lose. Because it will be an unpredictable loss and unpredictable geopolitics," Zelenskyy said.

But, as the President declared, "it doesn't work so."

"For Ukraine to win, we need to be given everything to win with," he added.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that russia would not be able to occupy Kharkiv if Ukraine had two Patriot air defense systems to protect the city.

On May 16, Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Headquarters in Kharkiv on the situation at the front.

On May 15, due to the situation on the front, Zelenskyy postponed all international events with his participation.

On May 15, Zelenskyy in an evening video message said that the Defense Forces of Ukraine managed to partially stabilize the situation at the front.