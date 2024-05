Zelenskyy tells what russians want to achieve with offensive in north of Kharkiv Region

With the offensive in the north of the Kharkiv Region, the russians want to show that they are determining the further course of the war.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in his evening video address.

According to him, the offensive operation of the russians in the Kharkiv Region comes down to an attempt to weaken our forces in general along the front.

In addition, with this offensive, russia wants to strengthen its own propaganda aimed at the world community.

"Russia wants to show that it determines what happens next with the war," Zelenskyy said.

At the same time, Ukraine's task now is not to allow the russians to expand the war and not to allow either the front or Ukrainian diplomacy to be broken.

Recall that on the morning of May 10, the russians launched an offensive in the north of the Kharkiv Region. According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, over the past days, the invaders have expanded the active warfare zone by almost 70 kilometers.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Ukrainian military is strengthening defense in the border areas of the Kharkiv Region.

And the Estonian intelligence said that the actions of russians in the Kharkiv Region do not indicate intentions to advance to Kharkiv.