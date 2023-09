Zaluzhnyi holds phone conversation with Chief of Defense Staff of Romanian Armed Forces Petrescu

On September 8, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi had a telephone conversation with the Chief of the Defense Staff of the Armed Forces of Romania, General Daniel Petrescu. Zaluzhnyi announced this on Facebook.

As noted, during the telephone conversation, they discussed the situation that arose due to russian air attacks on civil and port infrastructure on the Danube. Security risks, issues of interaction and exchange of information with partners were discussed.

"I emphasized the need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense," Zaluzhnyi informs.