On the night of Thursday, September 28, 2023, the russian invaders attacked with 44 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs from the southeast (Primorsko-Akhtarsk district - russian federation, Cape Chauda – temporarily occupied Crimea).

This was reported by the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

"The forces and means of the Air Force, in cooperation with the air defense of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, destroyed 34 Shaheds! Fighter aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups were involved in repelling the attack," the message says.

It is also reported that during the past day, September 27, six reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level (Orlan, Zala, SuperKam) were destroyed.

"During the current and past days, Air Force aviation has carried out more than 30 sorties for fighter cover and fire damage to the enemy," the Air Force Command added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of September 26, the air defense forces destroyed 26 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs out of 38 launched by the enemy.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian pilots are adapting and learning to fly F-16 fighter jets. The video was published by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.