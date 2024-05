Share:













Turkish Defense Minister Yasar Güler and his Ukrainian counterpart Rustem Umierov discussed the possibility of renewing the grain agreement, sources in the Turkish Defense Ministry told Yirmi Dort TV channel.

According to their data, the meeting between Güler and Umierov took place in a friendly atmosphere. The Turkish side expressed support for the independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine, and the politicians discussed the possibility of renewing the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

The grain agreement was agreed by russia, the UN, Ukraine and Turkey in July 2022. The agreement consisted of two parts: Moscow agreed to the safe export of Ukrainian grain from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi, and restrictions on the access of russian agricultural products and fertilizers to world markets were lifted from russia.

According to the UN, 32.9 million tons of agricultural products were exported from Ukraine as part of the agreement.

Russia withdrew from the Black Sea Initiative on July 17, 2023 and threatened military risks to those countries that decide to resume the agreement without it. After that, the Ministry of Defense of the russian federation announced that it would consider all ships bound for Ukrainian ports as "military targets".