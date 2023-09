The Orlivka ferry crossing point to Romania across the Danube in the Reni District of the Odesa Region has temporarily suspended its work due to a night attack by the russian occupiers. The State Border Service of Ukraine announced this on the Facebook account on Tuesday, September 26.

"The operation of the Orlivka ferry crossing point has been temporarily suspended‼️ Now, there are measures to stabilize the operation after the night attack of the enemy. We will inform about the resumption of crossing operations," the message said.

For now, use other directions to cross the border, in particular, the Reni car checkpoint.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, overnight into September 26, the air defense forces destroyed 26 out of 38 Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs launched by the enemy.

On the morning of September 26, russian invaders attacked the enterprise in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region.

The occupiers attacked the Odesa Region with attack drones, targeting the port infrastructure.

As a result of a night attack by Shaheds in the Cherkasy Region, an infrastructure facility was hit.