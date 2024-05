Share:













Today, May 18, the law on mobilization came into force.

This is stated in the text of the law, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law on mobilization was adopted by the Verkhovna Rada on April 11, and the next day it was handed over to the Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk for signature.

On April 15, the Speaker of the Parliament signed the document.

On April 16, the law on mobilization was submitted to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for signature, who signed it on the same day.

On April 17, the Holos Ukrainy newspaper published the law on mobilization.

The law enters into force one month from the day following its publication - May 18.

Separate provisions shall enter into force eight months from the day following the date of publication of the law, in particular, the rules for submitting to territorial center of recruitment and social support information on registered vehicles and water vehicles that may be assigned to equipping the Armed Forces and other military formations in a special period.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, conscripts now have a bar code (VIN code) pasted into their military registration document, which is actually an identification code that the Register of Conscripts' Oberih automatically assigns to a conscript.