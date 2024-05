Support of independent media in Ukraine is one of priorities of EU - press attaché of EU representation in Ukr

Press attaché, deputy head of the press and information department of the EU Representation in Ukraine Nicolo Gasparini and strategic communications advisor of the EU Representation in Ukraine Serhii Hrytsenko were welcomed to the office of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine (NUJU) by the head of the Union Serhii Tomilenko and first secretary Lina Kushch.

The official page of the National Union of Media Workers on the Telegram social network informs about this.

The leaders of the National Union presented the activities of the network of Journalist Solidarity Centers, which is supported by the European and International Federations of Journalists and the UNESCO headquarters, and is effective in organizing various services for journalists in the current wartime.

"We also presented to our colleagues our key initiatives - the revival of local newspapers in the front-line territories, the collection of testimonies of media persons for the international tribunal over russia, the program for securing journalists who go to the front...", said Serhii Tomilenko. "We will be glad to organize information sessions of the EU Representation in the regions, so that colleagues better understand the realities of EU policies."