Explosions ring out at night in Crimea. Sevastopol without light, schools and kindergartens do not work

In occupied Sevastopol, after the attack on Friday night, May 17, the work of a substation was suspended, point blackouts are in the city, classes in all schools, secondary education institutions and kindergartens were canceled.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the occupation head of the annexed city, has announced this.

According to him, it will take about a day to fully restore the electrical substation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Wednesday, May 15, an air alarm was declared in Crimea, the Crimea bridge was blocked, air defense worked and explosions were heard.

And late on May 15, explosions rang out in the occupied city of Sevastopol near the Belbek military airfield. According to local residents, these were shells exploding in an artillery warehouse. An airfield with russian aircraft and shells for them were attacked for the second time in a day.

Prior to this, Ukrainian partisans during reconnaissance at the Belbek airfield in Sevastopol discovered two 5N87 radar systems.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon said that their position on Ukraine's use of weapons provided by the United States remains unchanged. It can use weapons from the United States only within its territory.