The Center for Strategic Communications and Information Security, created under the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine, named 7 goals that were pursued by the military of the Russian Federation, killing the Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

This was stated by the Center for Strategic Communications on the Telegram channel.

"The statements of the Russian side about the Ukrainian shelling of the barrack by the M142 HIMARS systems and the demonstration of the fragments of the rocket allegedly found at the scene of the murder are deliberate lies and fabricating evidence," the report said.

The Center for Strategic Communications noted that the non-involvement of HIMARS is easy to prove, because each shot and hit target are reliably documented. The accuracy of the defeat of targets by the HIMARS is evidenced by the successes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the destruction of rear military facilities of Russians.

There is sufficient reason to argue that the killing of prisoners of war in Olenivka was deliberate and prematurely planned by the Russian side, which had the following 7 goals:

discrediting the political leadership of Ukraine with false accusations of a "criminal order" and the falsity of the political decision to surrender of the Azovstal garrison;

discrediting the Armed Forces of Ukraine with false accusations of carrying out "criminal orders" or professional incompetence in determining and accurate destruction of targets;

discrediting Western arms supplies for Ukraine;

concealed execution of soldiers of the Azov Regiment;

destruction of witnesses and victims of torture of Ukrainian prisoners of war;

demoralization of Ukrainian society with shocking news;

undermining the morale of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the will to resist.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Russian troops launched a targeted deliberate strike on the place of detention of captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On July 29, the founder of the Azov Regiment, Andrii Biletskyi, said that all Azov units began hunting for those involved in the shelling of the penal colony in Olenivka, Donetsk region.

Also on July 29, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the world community to recognize the Russian Federation as a terrorist state after the murder of prisoners in Olenivka.