The Institute for the Study of War think tank (ISW; U.S.), responding to the murder of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Olenivka, noted that the damage from a fire at the site of the tragedy is not inherent in the principle of operation of HIMARS missiles. This is stated in the text of the daily assessment of the course of the war in Ukraine, posted on the official page of the ISW.

“Kremlin-sponsored news outlet “RIA Novosti” published videos of the detention center, which showed fire damage but not the sort of damage that a HIMARS strike would likely have caused,” the American think tank said in its report.

Also, the text of the ISW assessment notes that the propagandists released footage of fragments of allegedly a HIMARS missile. However, they did not provide evidence that the fragments were found in Olenivka.