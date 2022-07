Ukraine has begun the procedure for the return of the bodies of the captured Ukrainian servicemen killed in Olenivka. This was stated on the air of Ukrainian TV channels by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

"I appealed to be sure to be given the opportunity to visit our wounded heroes. And we began the procedure for the return of the bodies of our killed servicemen, who were held there," the Ombudsman said.

At the same time, the official stressed that he did not say that Ukraine had begun any agreements on this issue. Lubinets said that it concerns an appropriate request for, among other things, the return of the bodies of the victims to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities so that relatives can get them.

"And now we are conducting this procedure. Officially, we have all launched this procedure," the Commissioner said.

According to him, if you analyze this institution in Olenivka, there are violations of all the Geneva Conventions. Lubinets expressed the opinion that international experts should come there and take all the materials for examination.