At the southern borders of the defense, the Ukrainian military destroyed the Russian enemy manpower, warehouses and equipment.

The South Operational Command reported this.

"In the afternoon, the enemy fired two dozen volleys at Velyka Kostromka with heavy barrel artillery. A private house was destroyed and burned down. There were no human casualties. In the evening, Mykolaiv was shelled again. Multiple launch rocket systems hit the open surfaces of the outskirts of the city and the coastline of the river in one of the neighborhoods of the regional center. No casualties. 9 times enemy aircraft attacked our positions with helicopters in the Beryslavskyi and Bashtanskyi districts, at the junctions of the regions. No casualties were allowed,” the report said.

Ukrainian aviation inflicted 6 effective blows on the enemy. Three times pairs of attack aircraft hit strongholds and accumulation of enemy force and equipment in the Beryslavskyi district, three times helicopter pairs - strongholds in the Kherson and Mykolaiv districts.

Carrying out firing missions, missile and artillery units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also reduced the enemy's forces and reserves.

Confirmed losses are 33 occupiers, 2 Msta-B howitzers, 1 Grad multiple launch rocket system, 1 anti-tank missile system, 3 units of armored vehicles and non-armored vehicles, as well as 2 more ammunition depots in the Beryslavskyi district. The final losses of the enemy are being established.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the invaders lost 170 military and 10 tanks on July 29.