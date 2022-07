In the Sloviansk and Bakhmut directions, the occupiers conducted assault actions, but suffered losses and withdrew.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update regarding the Russian invasion on July 31, 2022 on Facebook.

In the Sivershchyna direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the armed forces of the Russian Federation in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. It conducts aerial reconnaissance using UAVs.

It fired from barrel artillery at infrastructure facilities in the settlements of Zaliznyi Mist in Chernihiv region and Zhuravka in Sumy region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy conducts hostilities along the state border of Ukraine, carries out systematic shelling of the positions of Ukrainian troops along the entire line of contact in order to maintain occupied lines and prevent the advance of Defense Forces units.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy carried out shelling from barrel artillery, rocket artillery and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Kharkiv, Slatyne, Pytomnyk, Cherkaski Tyshky, Fedorivka, Petrivka, Rubizhne, Mospanove, Peremoha, Asiivka, Husarivka and Chepil.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance using UAVs in the areas of Prudianka, Duvanka and Shapovalivka. It launched an air strike near Staryi Saltiv.

In the direction of Nova Husarivka - Husarivka, the enemy forces of a reconnaissance group tried to clarify the location of the positions of Ukrainian troops, but were unsuccessful, the group withdrew.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery attacks near Andriivka, Dolyna, Krasnopillia, Mazanivka and Adamivka. It held assault actions near Dmytrivka, was not successful, withdrew.

It unsuccessfully tried to use a sabotage and reconnaissance group near Dolyna, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is trying to improve the tactical position in the Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions. It conducts assault operations with the support of assault and army aviation. It is trying to locate the defense system of Ukrainian units.

In the Sivershchyna direction, it carried out artillery shelling near Sloviansk, Siversk, Vyimka, Spirne and Serebrianka. It launched airstrikes in near Spirne and Hryhorivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, it carried out artillery shelling in the areas of the settlements of Perevisne, Fedorivka, Yakovlivka, Pokrovske, Vesela Dolyna, Semyhiria, Kostiantynivka and Zalizne. It launched airstrikes near Pokrovske and Bakhmut.

With assault actions, the invaders tried to improve the tactical position in the directions of Rota - Vershyna and Pokrovske - Bakhmut, with losses they withdrew.

An attempt to explore the positions of the front edge in the Striapivka-Soledar direction was unsuccessful, an enemy reconnaissance group was discovered and neutralized. Aerial reconnaissance by enemy UAVs near Pavlohrad, Kramatorsk and Ozerne was recorded.

In the Avdiivka direction, the invaders fired on the areas of Novokalynove, Tonenke, Opytne, Vodiane, Pisky and Nevelske. The enemy launched air strikes near Avdiivka and Novoselivka. It held assault operations in the direction of Vesele - Pisky and Lozivskyi - Pisky, was not successful, withdrew. The enemy deployed UAVs in the Pokrovsk and Avdiivka area for reconnaissance.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy carried out shelling in the areas of the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Pavlivka, Shevchenko, Zolota Nyva, Vremivka and Novopil. Aviation strikes were recorded near Stepove and Mali Shcherbaky.

The enemy did not take active action in the Zaporizhzhia direction. It fired at the districts of Charivne, Orikhiv and Kamianske. It conducted aerial reconnaissance usaing UAVs near Orikhiv and Novoiakovlivka.

In the Pivdennyi Buh direction, the enemy focuses on maintaining occupied lines and preventing the offensive of Defense Forces units in the Kryvyi Rih direction. It continues to carry out fire and air strikes to restrain the actions of Ukrainian units. It takes measures to replenish losses and strengthen troops.

It carried out shelling from barrel artillery and multiple launch rocket systems in the areas of the settlements of Osokorivka, Ivanivka, Tokareve, Novovorontsovka, Bila Krynytsia, Andriivka, Veselyi Kut, Partyzanske, Shevchenko, Blahodatne, Ukrainka, Prybuzke and Dniprovske. It conducted aerial reconnaissance of the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy calls on residents of Donetsk region to evacuate.