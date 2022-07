Invaders Advancing In Myronivske - Luhanske Direction In Donetsk Region - AFU

Russian occupiers are advancing in the Myronivske - Luhanske direction in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy is advancing in the direction of Myronivske - Luhanske, hostilities continue," the General Staff notes.

In Avdiivka Novopavlivka and Zaporizhzhia directions, no active actions of the enemy were noted.

In order to constrain the actions of Ukrainian troops, Russians shelled Ukrainian positions with barrel and rocket artillery and tank weapons along the contact line.

The enemy launched airstrikes near Shevchenko, Vesele, and Poltavka.

It conducted aerial reconnaissance over Omelnyk, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka and Malynivka.

