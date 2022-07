The Russian occupiers continue to attempt an assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirska thermal power plant and Pokrovske.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy continues to attempt an assault in the direction of the Vuhlehirska TPP and near Pokrovske, hostilities continue," the General Staff noted.

In the Avdiivka, Novopavlivka, and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy fired artillery in the areas of Pisky, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Prechystivka, Zaliznychne, Pavlivka, Vremivka, Novoandriivka, Shevchenko, Ternuvate, Volodymyrivka, Novoiakovlivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamianske, and Poltavka. An airstrike was recorded near Prechystivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is trying to replenish ammunition supplies in the Donetsk direction.