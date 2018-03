Director Of Avdiivka Coke Plant: Overhead Power Transmission Line In Donetsk Region, Railroad Communication Lines Broken Due To Militant Fire Barrage

ATO Headquarters: Militants Preparing Provocations Near Villages Dolomytne, Travneve, Hladosove In Donetsk Region

Ukrainian JCCC Accuses Russian JCCC And Militants Of Blocking Search Of Body Of Ukrainian Citizen In Donetsk Region

1 Policeman Killed, 2 Injured After Vehicle Hit Mine In Donetsk Region

Civilian Killed As Result Of Firing Of His Car By Militants At Checkpoint In Donetsk Region

2 Civilians Wounded As Result Of Firing Of Settlements By Militants In Donetsk Region On October 27-29

Russian Military Plunder School In Donetsk Region

SBU Summons For Interrogation Russian Military Dubinsky Suspected Of Involvement In Downing MH-17 Flight And Other 4 Russian Citizens

Extended Law On Special Self-Governance In Donbas Takes Effect

Defense Ministry: Russian Militaries Threatening Local Population With Weapons, Seize Their Homes In Donetsk Region

Rada Extends Law On Special Order Of Self-Governance In Some Districts Of Donbas

Emergency Situations Service Clears Territory After Fire And Explosions At Ammunition Depot In Donetsk Region

2 Civilians Wounded By Explosion Of Mine In Donetsk Region

Defense Ministry: 5 Russian Military Beaten By Locals In Donetsk Region

Prosecutor's Office Completes Investigation Into Circumstances Of Ilovaisk Tragedy

2 Russian Military Die, 3 Injured During Fire In BMP Vehicle In Donetsk Region

DPR Militant Denies OSCE SMM Access To Yasynuvata, Donetsk Region

Militants Shell From Tanks Civilian Districts Of Krasnohorivka, Donetsk Region

ATO HQ: Gas Supplies Of Avdiivka Via Government-Controlled Territories Will Begin Before August 24

Militant Throws Smoke-Generating Grenade At OSCE Patrol Team In Donetsk Region