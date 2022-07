The occupiers threw reserve units to the southern direction.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News reports.

"In the South Buh direction, the enemy is defending the previously occupied positions, is concentrating its efforts on preventing the offensive of the Defense Forces, and has introduced reserve units,” the General Staff said.

Artillery shelling was noted in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Tokarevo, Trudoliubivka, Partyzanske, Kobzartsi, Posad-Pokrovske, Andriivka, Stepova Dolyna, Tavriiske, Olenivka, Shevchenkove, Prybuzke, Lymany, Kyselivka, Novomykolaivka, Velyke Artakove, Mykolaiv and Tetianivka.

All attempts of enemy assaults in the direction of Mala Semeidynukha - Andriivka and Davydiv Brid - Bilohirka were immediately suppressed by Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers left.

There are three Kalibr sea-based cruise missile carriers outside the bases.

Ukrainian aviation and missile and artillery units continue to fire successfully at concentrations of manpower, military equipment of the Russian occupiers, and warehouses with ammunition.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled the assault on the occupiers in two directions in the Donbas, the enemy withdrew with losses.