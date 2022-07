Belarus extended the army's combat readiness check until the end of July.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the situation has not undergone significant changes.

"The deadlines for checking the combat readiness of the Armed forces of the republic of belarus have been extended until July 31 of this year," the General Staff said.

In the Sivershchyna direction, in order to demonstrate the presence, the enemy fires at the positions of the Armed Forces and civil infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Kamianska Sloboda and Mykolaivka, Chernihiv region and Volfyne and Pavlivka, Sumy region.

The enemy conducted aerial reconnaissance using tactical-level UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the invaders fired artillery at the areas of the settlements of Mospanove, Ruski Tyshky, Dementiivka, Zolochiv, Stara Hnylytsia, Ridne, Rtyshchivka, Pushkarne, Velyka Babka, Petrivka, Slatyne and Lebiazhe.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out artillery shelling near Dibrovne, Chepil, Adamivka, Karnaukhivka, Mykilske, Kurulka, Khrestyshche and Mazanivka.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Belarus conducted a rotation of personnel and equipment on the border with Ukraine.