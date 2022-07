Enemy Trying To Destroy Defensive Positions Of AFU In Bakhmut Direction

The enemy is trying to destroy the defense positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Bakhmut direction of Donetsk region.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the Bakhmut direction, with the aim of destroying defensive positions, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Berestove, Bilohorivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Pokrovske, Yakovlivka, Kurdiumivka, Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Novoluhanske, Zaytseve, and Travneve," the authority reported.

Enemy UAV flights in near Kramatorsk were also noted.

The occupiers carried out airstrikes near Soledar, Pokrovske, and the territory of the Vuhlehirska TPP.

The assault in the direction of Vershyna - Luhanske ended in failure and retreat for them.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is conducting combat operations in order to create conditions for an offensive on Bakhmut.

As of the morning of the 141st day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the military repelled the offensive actions of the occupiers in the Sloviyansk and Bakhmut directions. However, the invaders have partial success near Kamianka.

The Ukrainian military repelled the offensive actions of the occupiers in three directions - on Berestove-Ivano-Daryivka, Verkhniokamyanka-Ivano-Daryivka, and in the direction of Vershyna-Luhanske. The invaders were forced to retreat. However, the enemy continues to advance near Spirne in the direction of Siversk, fighting continues.