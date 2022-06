The Russian occupation troops will intensify their attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the near future in order to take control of the entire Sievierodonetsk and the Lysychansk-Bakhmut highway.

This is written by experts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

In Sievierodonetsk, fighting is already taking place on the territory of the industrial zone of the Azot plant.

Experts believe that the Russian troops will intensify operations to block the Bakhmut-Lysychansk highway, which is used by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to support operations in Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk.

Besides, the forces of the occupier are concentrating before continuing to resist the further advancement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine north of Kharkiv.

In addition, it is noted that the Russian occupation authorities in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, force people to participate in collective farms and force those who work there to take Russian citizenship.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian leadership has set the task for the army to reach the borders of Luhansk region by June 26.

According to the head of the Luhansk Regional State Administration, Serhii Haidai, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have lost control over the village of Metelkyne near Sievierodonetsk.