General Staff Drafts Documents To Launch Joint Forces Operation Instead Of ATO In Donbas, Expecting Poroshenko To Sign Them

Defense Ministry: FSB Of Russia Holding Joint Exercises With Militants In Donbas

Holos Ukrainy Publishes Law On Sovereignty Over Donbas

ATO Headquarters: 200 Russian Military Officers Arrive In Donbas

Poroshenko Confirms February 12 Talks With Putin On Hostage Release, Deployment Of UN Peacekeeping Mission In Donbas

UN Food Mission Ending Its Work In Ukraine

Russian Foreign Ministry Advocating Inclusion Of DPR And LPR Representatives To JCCC

Situation With HIV And Tuberculosis In Occupied Territories Of Donbas Close To Critical

Klimkin: Ukraine Ready To Move Donbas Conflict Resolution Talks From Belarus

President Of Kazakhstan Nazarbayev: Trump Suggesting Moving Talks On Settlement Of Conflict In Donbas From Belarus To Kazakhstan

Rada Adopts Law To Ensure Sovereignty Over Donbas

2 Ukrainian Military Men Wounded In ATO On January 14

Luhansk Regional Administration: Stanytsia Luhanska Checkpoint's Schedule From 7 AM Until 5 PM

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 2 Wounded In ATO On December 21

1 Ukrainian Military Man Killed, 4 Wounded In ATO On December 20

TCG Agrees Ceasefire From December 23

United States Calling On Russia To Stop Escalation Of Conflict And Withdraw Its Forces From Donbas

Militants Fire Upon ATO Forces Positions 16 Times On December 18

Ukraine Withdrawing Its Representatives From JCCC On Government-Controlled Donbas Territory

Russia Decides To Recall Its Representatives From JCCC On December 19