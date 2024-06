Share:













During the past day, russian troops shelled the territory of 16 regions of Ukraine.

Military Media Center reported this on Telegram.

In general, the enemy used various types of weapons, mortars, artillery, tanks, MLRS, operational-tactical missile complexes, UAVs, strategic and tactical aviation.

91 settlements and 120 infrastructure objects were attacked. There are killed and wounded among civilians, the number of victims is being specified.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of June 1, russian forces launched a missile attack on Ukrainian energy facilities.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 35 missiles and 46 attack UAVs.