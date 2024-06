Share:













The schedules of electricity supply restrictions to consumers, which were planned for Saturday, June 1, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. in all regions of Ukraine, may change in connection with the night attack of the russians on the Ukrainian energy system.

The Ministry of Energy announced this on its Telegram channel, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"Today from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m., restrictions on household and industrial consumers are expected to be applied in all regions. At the same time, due to the nighttime attack on the power system, the scope of restrictions may change," the message says.

According to the Ministry of Energy, the main reason for the outages is large-scale russian attacks on the power system and the resulting power shortage.

"At night, Russian troops attacked energy facilities in the Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kirovohrad, and Ivano-Frankivsk Regions. This is already the sixth massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities that the enemy has carried out since March 22," the Ministry of Energy reports.

According to the report, last day the needs of consumers were covered by own generation, commercial imports and emergency assistance in the evening hours from the energy systems of Romania, Poland and Slovakia.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Saturday, June 1, the russians attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine.

On May 29, Petro Kotin, Acting Chairman of the Board of the Energoatom NNEGC, announced at a meeting of the Energy Committee of the Verkhovna Rada that due to the planned repair of power units of nuclear power plants, power supply restrictions to consumers may resume in the coming days.