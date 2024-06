Share:













Copied



In the terrorist country of russia, modular mobile shelters will be deployed to protect against the effects of a nuclear attack.

This follows from the draft resolution of the government of the russian federation, with which propagandists from RIA Novosti got acquainted.

In the explanatory note to the document, it is noted that the protective structures of civil defense are not enough to cover the entire population. Many premises and structures of the underground space are abandoned and technically impossible to restore. Therefore, the construction of shelters using prefabricated structures should become a new way of protecting citizens.

"Now this method can be used in the creation of block-module civil defense structures, which have a number of advantages over capital structures, for example in terms of mobility (it is possible to change the place of deployment), a variety of placement methods in a limited area of ​​the territory," the explanatory note says.

Before that, scientists of the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies announced the creation of a mobile shelter of the KUB-M model type to protect people not only from the light radiation of a nuclear explosion, but also from radioactive contamination of the area.

The basic configuration of the KUB-M includes two modules: a shelter for 54 people and a technical unit. The capacity of the shelter can be increased by installing additional modules. The key advantage of the KUB-M over other protective structures of civil defense is mobility. The shelter is transported by road or rail transport, erected on site and can be connected to existing engineering networks.

The KUB-M provides protection for 48 hours against the air shock wave and light radiation of a nuclear explosion, penetrating radiation and radioactive contamination of the area, high-explosive and fragmentation effects of conventional means of destruction, falling fragments of building structures, as well as dangerous chemicals and fires.

As noted by the representatives of the All-Russian Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies, the production, transportation and installation of mobile shelters is more than twice as cheap as the construction of a stationary protective structure, and the term of its manufacture and installation does not exceed three months.