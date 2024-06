Share:













Experts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have found evidence that confirms that russian forces captured about 752 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory in 2024.

According to preliminary ISW estimates, russian forces captured about 516 square kilometers between January 1, 2024 and April 29, 2024.

Military analysts noted that although russian forces achieved significant tactical success in the north of the Kharkiv Region in early May, russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov greatly overestimated the advance of russian forces in Ukraine from the beginning of 2024.

Belousov said on May 31 that russian forces had already captured 880 square kilometers in 2024.

