President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he received confirmation from the military on the morning of May 31 to authorize limited strikes by U.S. weapons on the territory of russia.

Zelenskyy said this during a joint press conference with the participants of the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit in Stockholm (Sweden), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"We had a message from the American side. Early this morning (May 31) I received this message from my military. I can't tell you the details about it. I want to see what will happen in practice. But what I see is that in in any case, this is a step forward, towards this goal, which we discussed earlier, to enable us to protect our people living in settlements near the border," Zelenskyy said when asked if he could confirm that the United States had given Ukraine permits for the use of U.S. weapons on the territory of the russian federation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, it became known to the mass media that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden privately approved the strikes of Ukraine on the territory of the russian federation with the use of American weapons, but only near the Kharkiv Region.