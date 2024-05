Ukraine concludes security agreement with Norway, which provides for EUR 1.2 billion in military aid in 2024

Ukraine and Norway has concluded an Agreement on Security Cooperation and Long-Term Support, which provides for the provision of at least NOK 13.5 billion (about EUR 1.2 billion) in military aid to Ukraine in 2024.

This is stated in the message of the Office of the President, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The agreement was signed in Stockholm by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

In total, Norway has invested almost EUR 6.4 billion in the long-term Program for the support of Ukraine for the years 2023-2027, Norwegian support to Ukraine will continue throughout the entire term of the agreement.

Together with its allies, Norway will help Ukraine develop its capabilities in the field of modern combat aircraft and has already recorded a clear readiness to transfer F-16 fighter jets.

In addition, Norway will contribute to the development of maritime capabilities in the Black and Azov seas, continue to provide NASAMS systems, as well as equipment for them and train specialists.

Ukraine and Norway will work on deepening defense-industrial cooperation.

The non-military blocks of the agreement concern support for the Ukrainian Peace Formula, sanctions, compensation for damages, bringing the aggressor to justice, as well as assistance in economic recovery, humanitarian demining, protection of critical infrastructure, and the fight against russian propaganda. Norwegian hospitals will continue to provide assistance to Ukrainians.

Norway is firmly convinced that the future of Ukraine and its people lies in the Euro-Atlantic community, so it will work on the country's future membership in NATO.

Norway became the 15th country with which Ukraine concluded a bilateral security agreement to implement the provisions of the joint declaration adopted by Ukraine and the members of the Group of Seven in Vilnius on July 12, 2023.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on Friday, May 31, Zelenskyy arrived in Sweden for the Ukraine-Northern Europe summit, where three security agreements are planned to be signed.

Earlier on Friday in Stockholm, Zelenskyy signed a security agreement with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Icelandic Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson.

Ukraine has previously signed 12 bilateral security agreements: with the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Denmark, Canada, Italy, the Netherlands, Finland, Latvia, Spain, Belgium, and Portugal.

In total, 32 states have already joined the Joint Declaration.