Share:













Copied



The army of the occupation country of russia has an advance in the area of ​​Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk Region.

It was reported by DeepState analysts.

They published a new map showing the advance of the enemy.

In addition, according to DeepState, the occupiers advanced near the village of Novopokrovske in the Donetsk Region and the village of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on May 30 increased by 1,390 to 507,650, and Ukrainian defenders over the past day also destroyed 18 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles and 39 enemy artillery systems.

From the beginning of the day to 10:30 p.m. on May 30, the situation remained the hottest in the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions.

The russian occupiers were unable to capture Vovchansk, so they will make a second attempt. To do this, they gather reinforcements and create a "buffer zone" in the north of the Kharkiv Region.