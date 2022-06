The village of Toshkivka in the Popasnianskyi district of Luhansk region is completely captured by the Russian army. Roman Vlasenko, the head of the Regional Military Administration, spoke about this on the air of the United News national telethon.

"Street fighting (in Sievierodonetsk - Ed.) has not stopped. Our guys control the development around Sievierodonetsk, satellite settlements of the city," he says.

According to Vlasenko, in Sievierodonetsk, the industrial zone, residential buildings near the industrial zones are shelled.

He agreed with the conclusion of the specialists of the Institute for the Study of War that this week could be decisive, and the fighting even more intense.

According to him, all reserves of personnel and equipment from uncontrolled territories are concentrated on the line of collision.

"As of today, according to our information, Toshkivka is completely occupied by the Russians. They are trying to push through the defense of our guys between Myrna Dolyna and Horne. They were stopped yesterday, but the pressure continues," Vlasenko says.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military fled ingloriously due to the failure of an assault attempt in the Mariinka district in Donbas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine successfully counteract the assaults in the areas of Syrotyne and Bila Hora in Luhansk region.

The Ukrainian military repulsed the assault near Sloviansk and held their positions near Sievierodonetsk.