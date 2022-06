The Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted a "concentrated strike" to the occupiers' garrison on Zmiinyi Island. The enemy has significant losses.

This was reported by the Operational Command South.

"A concentrated strike was inflicted on Zmiinyi Island using various forces and methods of destruction, during which what the rashists proudly called the island garrison suffered significant losses. The military operation continues and requires informational silence until it is completed," the Operational Command South said in a statement.

To all appearances, it is about the strike that was inflicted yesterday along with the strike on gas rigs in the Black Sea.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the authorities of the Russian-occupied Crimea announced a strike by Ukrainian troops on Chornomornaftogaz drilling platforms stolen from Ukraine in the northwestern part of the Black Sea. Such a statement on Monday, June 20, was made by the so-called head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov.

The fire on the drilling platform in the Black Sea, which the AFU allegedly hit the day before, still cannot be extinguished.