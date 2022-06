Mariupol At Risk Of Cholera Outbreak, And Kherson Experiencing Shortage Of Medicines - British Intelligence

The Russian occupation troops in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine faced a number of humanitarian problems. In occupied Kherson, there is a shortage of medicines, and in Mariupol there is a risk of cholera.

This is reported by the British Ministry of Defense with reference to British intelligence.

“Russia is struggling to provide the population in the Russian-occupied territories with basic utilities. Access to safe drinking water has been intermittent, while telephone and Internet communications continue to operate with severe interruptions,” the report said.

According to British intelligence, there is an acute shortage of medicines in occupied Kherson.

And in occupied Mariupol, there is a high risk of a huge cholera outbreak. It is noted that several cases of the disease have been identified since May.

Recall, on June 6, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, Petro Andriushchenko, reported that cases of cholera and dysentery had begun to be detected in the occupied city.

Later, Andriushchenko said that the occupation administration decided to close Mariupol for quarantine due to the spread of infectious diseases.

We also wrote that the World Health Organization has begun preparations for a possible outbreak of cholera in Mariupol.