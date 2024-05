Germany to hand over another Patriot air defense system to Ukraine

Share:













Copied



Germany has decided to hand over another Patriot system and an additional EUR 500 million to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Germany on X (Twitter) on Friday, May 31.

Baerbock emphasized that NATO bloc members are guided by the principle "one for all, all for one". According to her, putin's brutal aggression against Ukraine and russian provocations on the external borders of the EU and NATO require "unwavering unity."

"Strengthening Ukraine's air defence remains crucial. Recently, Germany has pledged another Patriot system and an additional EUR 500 million. Together, we must maintain our steadfast support and commitment,” the Foreign Minister said.

International law unequivocally declares that states under attack have not only the right to defend their territory, but also the duty to defend their citizens: "Our military support for Ukraine is in line with these principles," Baerbock emphasized.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 30, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the transfer of a new package of weapons to Ukraine.

On May 24, another German anti-aircraft complex Iris-T-SLM arrived in Ukraine.

Recall, the German concern Hensoldt will hand over six TRML-4D anti-aircraft radars to Ukraine by the end of this year.