Full protection of Ukrainian sky should become norm, terrorists from russia understand only language of force

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported that last night russian missiles targeted civilians, infrastructure, and energy facilities.

This is stated in the message of the Head of State posted on his official Telegram channel.

"This is what Russia is fighting against. Tonight, another shelling with more than 50 missiles of various types and about 50 Shahed drones were directed at the south, center and west of Ukraine," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

The President thanked our soldiers for the fact that most of the air targets were destroyed.

"But there were also hits. All services are working on the spot to ensure recovery and assistance. Every victim will receive all the necessary help. Russia's main goal is to normalize terror, to use the lack of sufficient air defense equipment and the determination of Ukraine's partners," Volodymyr Zelenskyy added.

He emphasized that russian terrorists understand only the language of force. And the only way to stop this terror and prevent it from becoming the norm is to take effective decisions in a timely manner.

"Full protection of the Ukrainian sky must become the norm so that the crazies in the Kremlin understand that their terror is not achieving its goals. The partners know exactly what it takes. Additional Patriots and other modern air defense systems for Ukraine. Accelerating and expanding the supply of F- 16 to Ukraine. Providing our soldiers with all the necessary capabilities," the President said.

The Head of State is sure that only when russian president vladimir putin loses the opportunity to hit civilians and civilian infrastructure, he will be forced to stop his terror.

"This is a test of humanity and determination for the free world. Either we will pass this test together, or the world will plunge into even greater destabilization and chaos," he added.