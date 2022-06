Russian troops shelled residential areas of Kharkiv, at least 7 people were injured. This was announced by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Synehubov in his Telegram.

"The invaders are again shelling residential areas of Kharkiv and perpetrating terror against the civilian population!" he wrote.

Shelling was recorded in the Industrialnyi district, according to preliminary data - 7 injured civilians. The data is being updated.

"We ask the Kharkiv residents to be as careful as possible, do not be on the streets without necessity - now it is extremely dangerous!" Synehubov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, according to Terekhov, since Sunday evening, June 19, the intensity of shelling has sharply increased in Kharkiv.

Despite the shelling, the residents of Kharkiv are returning home, about 700,000 already live in the city, which is almost half.

Besides, military expert Oleh Zhdanov believes that the activation of the Russian army in the Kharkiv direction is a diversionary maneuver to pull Ukrainian troops away from the Luhansk direction.