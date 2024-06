Russian troops most active on Kurakhove and Sivershchyna axes on June 1 – AFU General Staff’s operational upd

Since the beginning of this day, 20 combat clashes have already taken place at the front.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has stated this in its morning operational update, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

On the Kharkiv axis, since the beginning of the day, our soldiers repelled one enemy attack near Lyptsi. Ukrainian units continue to strengthen positions and defensive lines.

According to updated data, the enemy lost 126 occupiers on this axis during the day yesterday. In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 17 motor vehicles and two units of special equipment. Three enemy artillery systems were damaged.

On the Kupiansk axis, the russian occupiers attacked once in the area of Druzheliubivka. They suffered losses and withdrew.

Over the past day, on this axis, according to updated data, the total losses of the enemy amounted to 79 people. One T-80 tank was destroyed and a motor vehicle was damaged.

At the moment, five combat clashes are ongoing on the Sivershchyna axis near Rozdolivka and Ivano-Darivka. Loss of our positions was prevented. The situation is under control.

On the Kramatorsk axis, since the beginning of the day, one attempt by the enemy to advance in the area of ​​Klishchiivka has been repulsed. Units of the Defense Forces restrain the onslaught, strengthen their positions in certain directions.

On the Pokrovsk axis, Ukrainian defenders are taking measures to prevent the advance of the enemy. At this time, two combat clashes are ongoing near Sokil and Nevelske. The situation is under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

On the Kurakhove axis, six battles continue near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Vodiane. The situation is tense, but remains under the control of our defenders.

On the Orikhiv axis, the russian aggressor launched one unsuccessful attack in the area of Robotyne. Loss of positions was allowed.

On the rest of axes, the situation did not undergo significant changes.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine are taking all necessary measures to deter the enemy's offensive, exhaust its combat potential, and stabilize the situation.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the largest number of combat clashes on Friday took place on the Pokrovsk axis.