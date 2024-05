Share:













The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the russian oil depot in the Krasnodar Krai with the help of the Ukrainian Neptun missile and destroyed several fuel containers there.

This was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The strike group of the forces and equipment group of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the ferry crossing and the oil terminal of the Kavkaz port in the Krasnodar Krai of the russian federation. This happened at the beginning of the day on May 31 - the next night after the Defense Forces of Ukraine with well-targeted strikes out of order of the ferries of the Kerch ferry crossing on the territory of the occupied Ukrainian Crimea, which ran to the port Kavkaz and were used for the military logistics of the aggressor," the message said.

They clarified that the strike was caused by several missiles fired from the Neptun coastal missile complex.

The missiles hit the target, as evidenced by the videos published on the network.

"Modern" and "effective" russian air defenses again proved powerless against our missiles and unmanned systems and failed to protect important facilities used for logistics and supply of the russian army," the General Staff said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 31, a series of explosions rang out in the Krasnodar Krai on the border with occupied Crimea, after which a fire started in the Kavkaz port.

On May 30, the Defense Intelligence special unit "Group 13" with the help of Ukrainian Magura V5 marine attack drones once again successfully attacked the ship-boat depot of the aggressor state of russia in the temporarily occupied Crimea and destroyed two enemy boats.