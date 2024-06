Share:













Copied



During the massive night attack of russia, two thermal power plants of the DTEK group were hit. The equipment there was seriously damaged.

It was reported by the press service of DTEK.

"Once again, an extremely difficult night for the Ukrainian energy industry. The enemy fired at two of our TPPs. The equipment was seriously damaged," the message reads.

DTEK added that this is already the sixth mass attack on the group's thermal power plants in 2.5 months.

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, they have been under fire more than 180 times. At the stations, 51 workers were injured, three energy workers were killed.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of Saturday, June 1, russian drones attacked energy infrastructure facilities in 5 regions of Ukraine.