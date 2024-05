Russia’s rate of losses per day during May highest since beginning of war - British intelligence

In May 2024, the rate of personnel losses of the aggressor state russia was the highest in the entire full-scale war - 1,200 people per day. This is a reflection of the ongoing russian offensive and limited training.

This is stated in the intelligence review of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom, published on X.

The total number of russian casualties (killed and wounded) since the beginning of the full-scale war is said to have probably reached 500,000.

"Russian losses have continued at a high level in 2024, and in May average Russian personnel casualties were over 1,200 per day – the highest reported since the start of the war,” the report said.

Intelligence has suggested that the elevated casualty rate is most likely a reflection of russia's ongoing offensive of attrition, which is being waged on a broad front.

"It is highly likely that most Russian forces receive only limited training, and they are unable to carry out complex offensive operations. As a result, Russia employs small-scale but costly wave attacks in an effort to weaken Ukrainian defences," the department analyzes.

It is indicated that the aggressor state continues to recruit additional forces to support such an approach.

"However, the need for continuously replenish front line personnel will almost certainly continue to limit Russia's ability to generate higher capability units,” the review added.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the losses of personnel of the russian troops on May 30 increased by 1,390 to 507,650 people, and Ukrainian defenders over the past day also destroyed 18 tanks, 22 armored fighting vehicles and 39 enemy artillery systems.