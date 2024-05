Share:













The Cabinet of Ministers has increased the tariff for electricity for the population by 63.6%, from UAH 2.64 to UAH 4.32 per kWh since June.

This was announced by the Ministry of Energy, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The new tariff will be valid from June 1, 2024 to the end of April 2025.

In addition, according to the notification, during the heating period (from October 1, 2024 to April 30, 2025), a preferential tariff is provided for consumers who use electric heating installations at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh (if they consume during this period up to 2,000 kWh of electricity per month).

At the same time, the "night tariff" (when the appropriate two-zone meter is installed) will be UAH 2.16 per kWh.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko noted that in the difficult economic situation due to the war, it is impossible to allow the price of electricity for the population to rise to the market level (almost UAH 7.5/kWh), but the state in these conditions is not able to maintain an ultra-low preferential price for all consumers. After all, the tariff for electricity in the amount of UAH 2.64 covered only a third of the real cost of electricity.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers planned to set electricity tariffs for the population at UAH 2.64-4.8/kWh starting in June.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to keep the price of electricity for the population at the level of UAH 2.64/kWh until May 31 (inclusive).