Businessman Rinat Akhmetov is confident that Ukraine will receive full reparations from Russia after the war.

Natalia Yemchenko, director of communications at System Capital Management, wrote about this with reference to a comment to Bloomberg on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, according to the businessman, SCM enterprises belonging to him will file lawsuits against the Russian Federation for compensation for damage caused by military aggression.

"All our efforts are focused on the only thing that matters - to help Ukraine win this war, help Ukrainians survive and ease their pain and suffering," Akhmetov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Akhmetov is in Ukraine and is not going to leave the country.

Ukrainian businessmen Rinat Akhmetov, Viktor Pinchuk and Serhii Tihipko consider Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

System Capital Management was founded in 2000 and operates in the mining and metallurgical, energy, banking, telecommunications, mass media, transport, agricultural, insurance and other fields.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.