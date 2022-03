General Staff Expects Increased Fire On Ukrainian Units In Chernihiv Direction In Near Future

The General Staff of the Armed Forces expects that in the near future the invaders will intensify shelling of Ukrainian units in the Chernihiv direction in order to block Chernihiv.

The authority announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the near future, increased fire is expected on Ukrainian units in order to ensure the movement of their troops with the subsequent task of blocking Chernihiv," the General Staff reports.

According to the authority, the enemy did not take active actions in the northern direction.

The invaders have focused on sabotage and reconnaissance activities and continue to take measures to establish logistics.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on March 29, 1 person was killed and 6 were injured as a result of the shelling of Nizhyn of Chernihiv region.