The Russian invaders have begun preparations for the so-called referendum in the occupied territory of Kherson region.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"To control the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine, the enemy is trying to create military-civilian administrations and has begun preparations for a referendum on quasi-state subjectivity in Kherson region (the so-called Kherson People's Republic)," the General Staff reports.

Besides, according to the authority, in the areas of the settlements of Pinsk and Lunynets of the Republic of Belarus, units of the Airborne Forces of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation were recorded, which were probably withdrawn from the territory of Ukraine.

The planned regrouping of units of the Eastern Military District in the Polissia direction is also continuing.

These divisions are expected to move to other areas.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders kidnapped the mayor of Hola Prystan in Kherson region.