The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states that the Russian invaders, leaving the territory of Kyiv region, often mine the houses of local residents.

The General Staff announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the territories of Kyiv region, abandoned by the enemy, there are frequent cases of mining the territory and houses of local residents," the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported.

According to the General Staff, the moral and psychological state of the Russian troops and the level of motivation of the personnel of the occupying forces to participate in hostilities remains low and tends to worsen.

According to available information, 2 platoon commanders have been removed from their positions in the units of the 60th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 5th combined arms army of the Eastern Military District due to failure to comply with an order to conduct combat operations.

Numerous cases of refusal to continue serving and unwillingness to sign contracts by conscripts were recorded in units of the Baltic Fleet, including in the 79th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 11th Army Corps.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders, incurring losses, chaotically mine the area.