Businessman Rinat Akhmetov is in Ukraine and is not going to leave the country.

The press service of the businessman has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“The news about the beginning of the war found me at home, in Kyiv, in my bed. I was sleeping, my assistant ran to me with the words “Rinat Leonidovych, wake up! We are being bombed, the war has begun!" In my worst nightmare, I could not imagine that they would bomb Kharkiv and Kyiv, bomb houses and hospitals. And now our villages, cities, infrastructure are being destroyed... The worst thing is that civilians are suffering and dying," Akhmetov said.

According to him, this is military aggression, a war crime and a crime against humanity against Ukraine and Ukrainians.

"My heart bleeds from what is happening now in Mariupol: from the fact that Mariupol residents are hiding from shelling in the shops of our factories; from the fact that our power engineers are doing everything possible and impossible to make it light and warm. Today, our entire business, all our enterprises are focused on only one thing: to help people survive, to do everything so that they are not left alone with trouble. And I do and will do everything in my power for this. Personally, I am in Ukraine and I am not going to leave anywhere. My fund is helping people to survive: it supplies food, medicines, and SCM businesses help the Ukrainian army to protect the sovereignty of our country," Akhmetov said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Ukrainian businessmen Rinat Akhmetov, Viktor Pinchuk and Serhii Tihipko consider Russian President Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

Akhmetov calls for unity in the face of the threat of Russia's invasion of Ukraine and says that System Capital Management (SCM) will pay UAH 1 billion in taxes in advance to help the state.