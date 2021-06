Ukraine And China Developing Agreement On Visa-Free Travel - Embassy

Ukraine and China are developing an agreement on a visa-free regime for mutual travel of citizens.

Chinese Ambassador to Ukraine Fan Xianrong announced this at a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are now actively working to sign an intergovernmental agreement on a generally visa-free regime between China and Ukraine," he said.

According to him, the work is underway after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy introduced a temporary visa-free regime for entry to Ukraine for Chinese citizens.

"This is a very good idea," the ambassador stressed.

He informed that before the pandemic, 150 million Chinese tourists traveled abroad a year, 60,000 of them to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy introduced a temporary visa-free regime for Chinese citizens in August-December 2020 and in April-September 2021.

